UDF calls union ministers'' remarks ''immature''

Kochi, Feb 3 (PTI) The opposition Congress-led UDF on Monday intensified its criticism of Union Ministers George Kurian and Suresh Gopi over their recent controversial statements, calling their remarks "immature" and accusing BJP leaders like them of having contempt for Kerala.

Addressing reporters here, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan, strongly criticised the "backward" remark made by Kurian, the Minister of State for Minorities and Fisheries, on Union Budget day, and stated that Kerala has only sought the funds it rightfully deserves from the centre.

Taking a dig at George Kurian, Satheesan said that what the minister implied was that the centre would give something to the state if it admitted to being 'backward'.

States receive their share of funds from the taxes paid by their people and not out of any generosity, he said, adding that what Kerala asked for is its rightful share of the allocation.

The LoP stated that financial procedures should be completed based on the centre-state relations enshrined in the Constitution.

But the union government's stance is to allocate more funds to their favourite states, he charged.

While reacting to the criticism from the ruling LDF and opposition UDF regarding the Union Budget, Kurian had said on Saturday that if Kerala wants more funds from the centre, the state should declare itself 'backward' in terms of education, infrastructure, and social welfare.

Satheesan also harshly criticised another Union Minister from the state, Suresh Gopi, for his controversial "upper caste" remark, wondering in what era these people live.

Gopi, the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, courted controversy on Sunday by stating that members of the "upper castes" should handle tribal affairs.

"The statements of both union ministers were immature. What both of them said reflected the approach of the centre and the BJP. They all have contempt for Kerala," Satheesan alleged. PTI LGK SSK ADB