UDF can win over 100 Assembly seats in present political circumstances: Cong leader Venugopal

Alappuzha (Kerala), Mar 7 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Saturday said the current political circumstances in Kerala assure a resounding victory for the party-led UDF by winning more than 100 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls.

There are 140 Assembly seats in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Venugopal said the UDF would soon release its candidates' list for the crucial election.

The Alappuzha MP also said that the Satheesan-led "Puduyuga Yatra", which is all set to culminate in Thiruvananthapuram after criss-crossing through all districts of the state, has helped to strengthen the hope and expectations among people about the UDF coming back to power.

"The present political circumstance in Kerala is that the UDF can come to power by winning more thn 100 seats. Its anxiety is evident among political opponents," Venugoppal said.

He also said the Puduyuga Yatra turned out to be a venue for assimilating the widespread public anger against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in the state.

The AICC general secretary's remarks came at a time when major political parties are busy finalising candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls, the dates of which are yet to be announced. PTI LGK KH