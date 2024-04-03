UDF candidate protests demanding first token to file nomination

Kasaragod (Kerala), Apr 3 (PTI) The district collectorate here on Wednesday witnessed dramatic scenes as sitting MP and UDF candidate Rajmohan Unnithan staged a protest alleging that he didn't get the first token for filing his nomination for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
He said he was a believer in astrology and wanted to file the nomination at an auspicious time between 10.00 am and 12 noon.
Unnithan alleged that though he arrived at the Collectorate at sharp 9.00 am as directed by the Collector, the first token was given to the rival LDF candidate M V Balakrishnan.
However, the district authority sources said Balakrishnan's representative came earlier which is why the first token was given to him.
"I am a firm believer in jyothishastra. As per the jyothishastra, the auspicious time to file the nomination is between 10 am-12 pm. The collector asked me to come by 9.00 am and I was here on time," he told media persons.
He suspected that there were some attempts to scuttle his plan to file the papers at the prescribed time and wanted to examine CCTV visuals to see if the claims of the rival candidate were true.
