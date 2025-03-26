UDF, CPI(M) slam ED over clean chit to BJP in Kodakara black money case

Thiruvananthapuram/Kollam, Mar 26 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala and the Congress-led UDF opposition on Wednesday slammed the ED over its reported clean chit to the BJP in the Kodakara black money case, saying the agency was only being used to target non-BJP leaders and governments.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan, told reporters in Kollam that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by its conduct has destroyed its "trustworthiness" and proved that it was not unbiased.

Taking a similar line, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, at a press conference in the state capital, questioned the trustworthiness of the agency.

Govindan also claimed that the ED, for purely political reasons, was targeting opposition leaders and governments through false propaganda and cases, while going to any extent and employing any means to safeguard the BJP leadership.

A similar view was expressed by Satheesan.

However, both the UDF and CPI(M), who are part of the INDIA bloc, also accused each other of being in cahoots with the BJP.

Satheesan claimed that the CPI(M) and BJP are enacting a drama of being opposed to each other, while slowly making attempts to put an end to the various cases they are facing.

On the other hand, Govindan alleged that some Congress leaders were also involved in the black money case, but the ED was not investigating that aspect.

Earlier in the day, Satheesan said that the agency has claimed that one of the accused, Dharmarajan, brought the black money to Kerala and has protected the leaders of the party in power at the Centre.

He further said that none of the findings in the police report are there in the ED's chargesheet.

According to the police, the money was brought from neighbouring Karnataka to help the BJP in the Kerala assembly polls of 2021.

He said that the only question that remains to be asked is where was Dharmarajan bringing the money from.

"In a black money case, you investigate the source and destination of the funds. Here the police report clearly mentions where the money was headed and where it was coming from. None of that is there in the ED chargesheet," he added.

The Kodakara black money case revolves around an April 3, 2021, highway robbery in Kodakara, Thrissur, just three days before the Kerala Assembly elections. Police investigations revealed that Rs 3.5 crore, allegedly being transported to Ernakulam to fund the poll campaign, was looted when a gang staged a fake accident near Kodakara to intercept the vehicle.