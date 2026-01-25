UDF, CPI(M) welcome proposed high speed rail corridor in Kerala

Kochi, Jan 25 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF opposition and the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Sunday welcomed the proposed high-speed rail corridor, details of which were announced a day earlier by ‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan, saying the project would be beneficial for the state.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan, stated that Kerala requires a high-speed rail corridor and that the Congress-led UDF is not opposed to such a project.

He said the UDF had opposed the state government’s SilverLine project—a semi-high-speed rail corridor—due to its financial implications and environmental concerns.

"That project was impractical. There was no proper Detailed Project Report (DPR). It was a cobbled-together proposal without adequate studies or an environmental impact assessment. That is why we opposed it," Satheesan told reporters in Kochi.

He said an alternative project could be explored, as the state requires a high-speed rail corridor.

"So let it come. Let them prepare a DPR," he said.

The opposition leader also said the proposed project would not influence the upcoming Assembly elections, adding that people would not vote for anyone merely because a rail line was being proposed.

State Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, who also holds the Railways portfolio, said he was not aware of any such proposal but welcomed it, noting that the public would benefit from a high-speed rail corridor.

However, he expressed hope that the proposal would not remain a mere announcement, like several earlier projects such as the Sabari Rail and Guruvayur Rail, and that it would be implemented.

"It should not remain just an announcement made ahead of the upcoming polls," he told reporters.

Sreedharan on Saturday said Kerala could look forward to a high-speed rail network that would reduce travel time between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur to about 3.15 hours, with the Centre expected to formally announce the project soon.

The former Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said an office for the high-speed rail project has already been established, and work on preparing the Detailed Project Report would begin on February 2.

He said that once approved, the project would be completed within five years at an estimated cost ranging from Rs 86,000 crore to Rs one lakh crore.

According to Sreedharan, the trains will comprise eight coaches with a capacity of 560 passengers, operate at a maximum speed of 200 kmph, and halt at 22 stations. PTI HMP SSK