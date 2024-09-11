UDF criticises mass transfer in police personnel in Malappuram district

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 11 (PTI) The opposition UDF on Wednesday criticised the en masse transfer of police personnel in Malappuram district, including the SP, and accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of acting as a pawn to settle a personal vendetta of a ruling MLA against certain officers.

The Congress-led front sought to know from the Left government why the Malappuram superintendent of police (SP) S Sasidharan, who had a good professional track record, had been transferred from his post.

Sasidharan was one of the senior police officers against whom ruling LDF MLA P V Anvar had raised allegations recently.

In a hard-hitting statement, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan said that the CM was bound to explain for what reason Sasidharan was removed as Malappuram SP.

"Sasidharan is an officer with a good track record. Several sensational cases, including the Elanthur human sacrifice case, are examples of his investigation prowess," he pointed out.

Indicating that the officer was removed allegedly to satisfy Anvar, Satheesan further charged that the CM had ended up as a tool to settle the personal feud of the Nilambur MLA.

Calling Vijayan a "coward," the Congress leader alleged that he was ready to do anything Anvar asked for to protect his close confidant ADGP Ajithkumar.

The legislator, last week, had levelled grave charges including phone-tapping and connections with gold smuggling rackets, against Ajithkumar and accused the CM's political secretary, P Sasi of failing to fulfil his responsibilities.

The en masse transfer of police personnel by the CM while protecting persons facing allegations cannot be justified, he added.