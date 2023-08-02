UDF demand to telecast its protests in the House to be addressed in upcoming Assembly session: Kerala Speaker

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 2 (PTI) Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer on Wednesday said the opposition UDF's demand for the telecast of their protests in the House will be addressed during the Assembly session commencing on August 7.

Talking to reporters here, Shamseer said he will seriously consider the issues raised in the letter given today in this regard by the Leader of Opposition in the assembly V D Satheesan.

"Arrangements will be made to telecast the protest of the Opposition (in the House)," the Speaker said.

Ahead of the assembly session, the Congress-led opposition UDF had asked the Speaker to stop operations of Sabha TV and lift the restraint on media from directly showing visuals of House proceedings.

In his letter sent to the Speaker today, Satheesan alleged that the state-run Sabha TV, which provides footage of House proceedings, was operating as a channel of the ruling party in Kerala.

He claimed that Sabha TV's conduct in not telecasting the scenes of protest by the opposition in the assembly was undemocratic and tarnishes parliamentary democracy.

"Sabha TV cannot be allowed to operate as the government's own channel by completely avoiding the opposition protests," the LoP contended.

Satheesan said this issue was brought to the Speaker's attention several times in the past through letters and even in the assembly, but no action has been taken regarding it so far.

He said the restraint on mainstream media from directly telecasting visuals of House proceedings up to the question-answer session was put in place as part of Covid-19 restrictions.

However, even after the withdrawal of restrictions, the restraint on media coverage remains, which is undemocratic, the LoP claimed.

He sought the urgent intervention of the Speaker on the issue. PTI HMP TGB HMP HDA