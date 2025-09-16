UDF demands Kerala CM give up Home portfolio over 'custodial torture'

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 16 (PTI) The opposition Congress-led UDF on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against the Kerala government over a series of alleged custodial torture incidents in the state and demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan give up the Home portfolio amid a surge in such cases.

The CM's stance of treating police misconduct as isolated incidents has caused the downfall of the state home department, Congress legislator Roji M John said in the assembly.

The Angamaly MLA attacked the CM and the Home Department while moving an adjournment motion notice against the alleged incidents of custodial violence in the state.

He alleged that police officials with close ties to the CM and the ruling CPI (M) are operating with impunity in the state.

"There is no doubt that the CM who justifies any misdeed of police as isolated incidents is the one who is responsible for the downfall of the police department," John alleged.

He also cited various alleged custodial torture incidents reported in various parts of the state in recent times, including in Kunnamkulam, Peechi and Kundara police stations.

The Congress MLA demanded that the CM relinquish the home portfolio and warned that otherwise he would be held responsible for the department's poor state.

He also wanted the government to immediately remove the accused police personnel from the service at the earliest.

The opposition UDF raised the custodial torture incidents during the Zero hour, weeks after the CCTV footage of the alleged torture of Youth Congress leader Sujith at Kunnamkulam police station two years ago surfaced.

They wanted the matter of police atrocities to be discussed in the House after halting other proceedings, and the ruling LDF accepted it.

Referring to the incident, John claimed that YC leader Sujith was subjected to harassment at the police station.

He reminded the members of a historic speech in the assembly on the custodial violence during the Emergency.

He also pointed out that it was CM Vijayan, who also holds the HOme Portfolio, had arrived at the assembly that day with a blood-stained shirt to highlight the poluice atrocities.

However, Left legislator Xavier Chittilappilly said the matter does not have any immediate relevance.

He accused the UDF of using the matter in the House just for political gains. PTI LGK ROH