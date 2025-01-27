UDF demands Kerala Govt to roll back liquor price hike

Thiruvananthapuram: The opposition Congress-led UDF on Monday alleged a lack of transparency in the recent hike in the prices of some Indian-Made Foreign Liquor brands including wine and beer in Kerala and urged the state government to withdraw its decision.

The Kerala State Beverages (M&M) Corporation Limited (BEVCO) recently published the revised price list of various liquor brands.

Describing the government's decision to increase the liquor price as a "mystery," the UDF accused the state authorities of yielding to the pressure of liquor companies to help them make excessive profits.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan issued a statement attacking the Left government in the matter and said the prices of all popular brands have been increased.

"The prices of 341 brands have been increased by Rs 10 to Rs 50 to make profits for companies," he said.

Further noting that the prices of various products of the Oyasis company, which had recently received a nod for starting a brewery unit in Palakkad, were also hiked, the LoP said, adding that "so the decision was doubtful."

There is no transparency in the government's decision to hike liquor prices, like the recent permission granted to the brewery unit in Elappully panchayat in Palakkad, he said.

Increasing the liquor price will not reduce its consumption and the government helping liquor companies to exploit consumers is unacceptable, LoP said. So, the government should roll back the price hike, he insisted.