UDF demands removal of CPI(M) leader from jail advisory panel

Kochi, Jan 6 (PTI) The opposition Congress-led UDF on Monday urged the Kerala government to immediately remove ruling CPI(M) veteran P Jayarajan from the state prison advisory committee for visiting the convicts of Periya twin murder case when they were brought to the prison.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan raised the demand a day after Jayarajan visited the Periya twin murder case convicts when they were brought to the Kannur central prison and openly expressed his support to them in front of the jail on Sunday.

The convicts, including CPI(M) leader and former Uduma MLA K Kunhiraman, were warmly received by a group of party activists, led by Jayarajan.

Strongly condemning the Left leader's act, Satheesan alleged that the "CPI(M) is doomed to become a gang of uncivilised people who protect criminals".

"The party is a disgrace to the entire state," he further charged. "Kerala is ruled by a party that spends our tax money to protect the killers. The accused, who were sentenced to double life by the court for the murder of two youngsters, were received (by Jayarajan) in front of the jail," the LoP alleged.

Urging the government to remove Jayarajan immediately as the member of the jail advisory committee, the Congress leader also asked "whether the CPI(M) doesn't feel ashamed to protect criminals".

He also accused the Marxist party of providing VIP treatment for criminals inside the prisons. Currently serving as the vice chairman of Khadi Board, Jayarajan is also a member of jail advisory committee.

A CBI court, last week, sentenced 10 persons to life imprisonment, while four others received five years in prison for the murder of two Youth Congress workers at Periya in Kasaragod district five years ago.

Besides former MLA and CPI(M) district leader Kunhiraman, Kanhangad block panchayat president K Manikandan, Velutholi Raghavan, and A V Bhaskaran, were also sentenced to five years of imprisonment by the court.

The case pertains to the murder of Youth Congress workers Kripesh, 19, and Sarath Lal P K, 24, allegedly by CPI(M) workers on February 17, 2019. PTI LGK ADB