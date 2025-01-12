UDF demands SIT led by woman IPS officer to probe Dalit girl's sexual abuse case

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 12 (PTI) The opposition UDF on Sunday expressed shock over the sexual abuse of a Dalit girl in Pathanamthitta district allegedly involving over 62 individuals and urged the state government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a woman IPS officer to probe the charges.

The girl, who is now 18 years old, has alleged in her recent complaint that she was sexually abused by 62 people since the age of 13, which sparked outrage in the society.

The Congress-led front said no criminal allegedly involved in the case should go scot-free and a foolproof investigation and comprehensive evidence collection is required for the same.

"For this, the government should immediately appoint a Special Investigation Team headed by a woman IPS officer," Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan demanded.

Under these circumstances, it is also necessary to ascertain whether there are crimes that are yet to come to light, he pointed out.

The brutal harassment the Pathanamthitta girl suffered was also proof of the shortcomings and weakness of our systems, the LoP added.

He stressed the need to make the counselling system more effective in state schools and change the mode of teaching in a way that directly addresses the problems faced by children.

Urging the government to focus on schools where children belonging to marginalised sections are largely studying, Satheesan wanted it to organise medical camps in schools along with counselling at least once in three months.

The LoP emphasised the importance of a comprehensive awareness drive to ensure that no other child in the state suffered the ordeal faced by the Pathanamthitta girl.

Fourteen people have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a Dalit girl in Pathanamthitta.

Several others have been taken into police custody in the rape case, police said.

Calling for immediate arrest of all the accused, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a detailed action-taken report from authorities within three days and emphasised on fair and time-bound investigation to deliver justice.

The Kerala Women's Commission (KWC) has registered a case on its own and its chairperson P Sathi Devi has directed the Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police to immediately submit a report in this regard, the Commission said in a release.

The matter came to light during counselling conducted by the Child Welfare Committee, after the victim's teachers at an educational institution informed the panel about noticeable changes in her behaviour.

The Committee, subsequently, notified the police and a special investigation team headed by the Pathanamthitta Deputy Superintendent of Police has been constituted to carry out the inquiry. PTI LGK ROH