UDF disrupts Kerala Assembly again over Sabarimala gold loss issue

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 4 (PTI) The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday witnessed a war of words between the CPI(M)-led ruling front and the Congress-led UDF, with opposition disrupting the House proceedings over the alleged misappropriation of gold from the Sabarimala shrine.

Even before the question hour began, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan claimed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made baseless statements accusing the UDF MLAs of attacking the watch and ward staff of the House and demanded the withdrawal of the same.

He also claimed that the ruling front MLAs insulted Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Responding to the opposition leader's claims, Speaker A N Shamseer said that he can name the UDF legislator who had attacked the watch and ward staff, if required.

Ministers M B Rajesh and P Rajeev accused the opposition leader of justifying the action of UDF MLAs a day ago.

They also claimed it was the Congress leaders in Kerala who created a situation where Sabarimala gold loss case prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty and the person suspected of buying the stolen gold were seen together with Sonia Gandhi.

They urged Satheesan to explain how it happened in order to clear the image of Sonia Gandhi.

Subsequently, accusations and counter-accusations were made by both sides, with the opposition MLAs trooping into the well of the House holding up photographs of Potty with the CM and former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

They also held up a banner carrying images of Potty and Surendran before the Speaker's dais and shouted slogans against the government as the question hour continued.

The ruling front MLAs also held up photos of Potty with Sonia Gandhi and UDF convener Adoor Prakash.

The opposition then walked out of the House around 9.48 am.

The Congress-led UDF had on Tuesday disrupted the House proceedings and then boycotted the Assembly over the Sabarimala gold loss issue. PTI HMP ADB