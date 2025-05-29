UDF entry: Anvar lashes out at Satheesan, scope for further talks grim

Thiruvananthapuram, May 29 (PTI) The prospect of further talks between opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala and Trinamool Congress state convener P V Anvar has run into rough weather, with the latter alleging that Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has a ‘secret agenda’ to block his entry into the Front.

Speaking to reporters in Nilambur on Thursday, Anvar wanted to know whether Satheesan was using the bypoll to finish him off or defeat Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He charged that Satheesan’s stand was the only hurdle before his party’s bid to get an entry into the UDF as an associate member ahead of the Nilambur bypoll.

Anvar alleged that it was Satheesan who had foiled his attempt to discuss the issue with AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Wednesday. “The UDF chairman has been insulting me all the way,” he alleged.

Anvar said he had high respect for senior Congress leaders and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P K Kunhalikutty who had been holding discussions for accepting Trinamool as an associate party of the UDF.

“Satheesan now wants to declare my party’s policy in the by-election. I do not want to do it as the people already know it,” he said.

Anvar said a decision on whether his party will contest the by-election will be taken in the next two days. “Now my only hope is on the people of Nilambur,” he said.

Reacting to Anvar’s remarks, Satheesan said the UDF only wanted Anvar to offer support to the UDF candidate and other issues can be discussed after that.

He refused to answer questions about Anvar’s allegations against him.

Meanwhile, KPCC president Sunny Joseph said earlier in the day that Anvar must take some ‘corrective steps’ before further talks can be held with him, suggesting that he stop criticising Aryadan Shoukath, the UDF candidate for Nilambur by-election.

He also said the UDF leaders were expressing their collective opinion on a possible alliance with Anvar.

The Nilambur by-election, necessitated by Anvar’s resignation as MLA, is scheduled for June 19. The CPI(M) and BJP-led NDA have not yet announced their candidates for the by-poll. PTI MVG MVG ADB