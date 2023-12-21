UDF in Kerala to protest in front of Raj Bhavan against mass suspension of MPs

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 21 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF in Kerala will stage a protest demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan here on December 22 against the mass suspension of the opposition MPs from the Parliament.

Announcing the protest, UDF convenor M M Hassan said here that the mass suspension of the opposition MPs including all those from the state was an "anti-democratic" act.

He said through the suspension, the death knell of democracy was rung in Parliament.

"All leaders and MLAs of the UDF will protest in front of Raj Bhavan against the Modi Government's action of slaughtering democracy," the senior leader further said.

Prominent leaders of the opposition front including V D Satheesan, P K Kunhalikutty, Ramesh Chennithala, P J Joseph, C P John, Anoop Jacob and so on would lead the protest demonstration, he added. PTI LGK KH