UDF launches campaign for Nilambur bypoll; TMC is vying for inclusion in Congress-led front

Malappuram (Kerala), May 27 (PTI) As the opposition UDF launched its campaign on Tuesday for the upcoming bypoll in the Nilambur Assembly constituency, local leaders of Trinamool Congress (TMC) which is unhappy over UDF's candidate selection, now feel that Congress-led front should let their party in.

TMC cadres told reporters that their party should be included in the UDF within two days or the party state convener P V Anvar will contest in the Nilambur bypoll. When reporters asked him if he would contest in the Nilambur, Anvar refused to answer.

Amid the protest raised by Anvar over UDF's choice of candidate, Aryadan Shoukath, for this constituency, a cloud of uncertainty looms over the Congress-led front.

As the political drama continued in Nilambur, Anvar met former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran.

Following the meeting, the senior Congress leader, who shares warm relations with Anvar, sought to pacify him, describing the former Nilambur MLA as a part of the UDF and an "asset." Anvar, however, met Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) general secretary P K Kunhalikutty to "apprise him of what is happening." Speaking to reporters after meeting Kunhalikutty, Anvar said that from the outset, he had discussed all his political issues with the UDF and with the IUML leader.

He added that the IUML had consistently taken a friendly stand regarding his decisions, and therefore, he chose to inform them about the "small complication that has arisen now." With regard to any meetings with the Congress leadership, he said that top leaders have always been in friendly touch with him, but that does not translate into a political relationship.

"The right people in Congress have to get in touch with me for that," he said.

One of the local leaders of the TMC said that it has been five months since TMC gave a letter to the UDF to include it in the front. However, to date, the UDF leadership has not taken any decision on the matter and is adopting an indifferent stand, the cadres stated.

When reporters referred to the cadres feeling and asked Anwar if he would contest from Nilambur on behalf of TMC, he refused to Answer the query.

Sudhakaran, also an MP, said that he was not aware of Anvar contesting as a TMC candidate.

"But Anvar will be with us. We will keep him with us. He will be a part of the UDF, there is no doubt about that. He is an asset for the front," he said.

On the other hand, Congress leader V T Balram, in a Facebook post without naming Anvar, said that if he takes the correct stand, the party will keep him, and if he continues with his "egoistic and arrogant" position, he will be "defeated." "In either case, the UDF will win back the Nilambur seat," he contended.

Meanwhile, the CPI, an ally of the ruling CPI(M) in the state, termed Anvar as a "soap bubble." CPI state secretary Binoy Viswom said that Anvar was not fit for any party with a sense of justice.

"We are very clear that someone like Anvar is not acceptable to the CPI or the Left. That will be our stand always," he said.

Sudhakaran also said that the candidature of Aryadan Shoukath has the support of everyone in the party, and no one can find fault with the decision to select him.

"Giving him a place and respect is equivalent to giving it to his father Aryadan Muhammed, who is well known, loved, and respected in Malappuram," Sudhakaran said.

Shoukath, who kicked off his bypoll campaign by visiting the grave of his father and praying there, was accompanied by party colleague V S Joy, who was a major contender for the UDF ticket in this bypoll and had the backing of Anvar.

Speaking to reporters after praying at the grave of his father, party veteran and former state minister Aryadan Muhammed, Shoukath said that the UDF was united and was going to win Nilambur with a big margin.

Regarding the controversy surrounding his candidature in view of Anvar's opposition to it and support for Joy, Shoukath said that the UDF has many competent candidates, but only one can compete, and the party has given him that responsibility.

Anvar, after Shoukath's candidacy was announced, claimed that public opinion in the Assembly constituency was not in his favour.

He also accused Shoukath of trying to secure CPI(M) candidacy for the Assembly segment two months ago.

The bypoll was necessitated after sitting legislator Anvar resigned, following the severing of his ties with the Left over differences with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on various issues.

A two-time MLA and now a Trinamool leader, Anvar had earlier extended support to the Congress-led UDF for the upcoming bypoll, but he later exerted pressure regarding its candidate selection.

The Nilambur bypoll will be held on June 19.

According to the Election Commission's notification, the last date for filing nominations is June 2. The results will be announced on June 23. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK ADB