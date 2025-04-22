UDF, LDF unleashing false campaign against BJP, alleges Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Malappuram (Kerala), Apr 22 (PTI) BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday accused the Congress-led UDF and the CPI (M)-headed LDF of unleashing false propaganda against the BJP for the last two decades and branding it as a "communal" party.

In the last 10-20 years, the UDF has built a propaganda in the state against the BJP and the party-led NDA, he alleged.

"They (UDF and LDF), in an alliance, have built up a propaganda that the BJP is a communal party and the NDA is a communal front. This is a blatant lie," Chandrasekhar said while addressing party workers at a convention in this northern district.

He said the BJP-NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been implementing various schemes since 2014, envisaging the well-being and development of every citizen in the country, cutting across differences.

"In whichever community or religion they belong to, everyone is entitled to those schemes if they are Indian citizens," Chandrasekhar said.

As far as the country is concerned, the Congress-led UPA regime from 2004 to 2014 was a "lost decade" as corruption and unemployment thrived the most and the economy had become weaker during the period, he alleged.

The BJP-NDA can only bring development and growth in the country and in the state, he claimed.

Referring to the Waqf Amendment Act issue, he alleged that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a major ally in the UDF, recently admitted that they represent a particular community.

The Congress has already proved that the progress and development of common people are not their priority, but their only focus is vote bank.

The BJP chief also didn't spare the ruling LDF and said they had no capability to bring about development to the state.

"So, the BJP and the NDA are the only party and front which can work for everyone cutting across all differences. We can only make Vikasit Kerala a reality," he added. PTI LGK ADB