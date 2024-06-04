UDF leads in Pathanamthitta LS seat

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 4 (PTI) Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat saw UDF's Anto Antony leading by over 4,000 votes against his nearest rival on Tuesday in the constituency where the BJP had fielded Anil K Antony, the son of Congress stalwart A K Antony.

With over 27,000 votes, Anto Antony was ahead of CPI(M)'s Thomas Isaac who received around 22,000 votes, according to the latest figures given by the Election Commission.

Anil Antony was third with around 16,000 votes.

The campaign for the Pathanamthitta LS seat had seen the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the constituency to garner votes for Anil. PTI HMP LGK TGB HMP SA