UDF leads vote share in Kerala local body polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 19 (PTI) In the recently concluded local body elections in Kerala, the Congress-led UDF secured 38.81 per cent of the total votes polled, more than five percentage points higher than the CPI(M)-led LDF, according to figures released by the State Election Commission on Friday.

A brief report on the 2025 local body polls released by the SEC showed that the LDF garnered 33.45 per cent of the votes, while the BJP-led NDA finished third with 14.71 per cent of the over 2.12 crore votes polled.

In the six municipal corporations, the UDF secured 34.95 per cent of the votes, marginally ahead of the LDF’s 33.67 per cent, while the NDA accounted for 23.58 per cent.

At the district panchayat level, the UDF received 39.17 per cent of the votes, followed by the LDF with 34.02 per cent and the NDA with 13.92 per cent, it said.

In municipalities, the UDF again led with 38.85 per cent of the votes, while the LDF secured 29.88 per cent and the NDA 14.40 per cent, the SEC data showed.

A comparison of ward-level results from the 2020 and 2025 civic polls revealed a significant shift, with the LDF winning 1,227 fewer wards than last time, while the UDF registered a net gain of 3,082 wards.

The NDA also improved its performance, winning 320 more wards in 2025 compared to the previous local body elections, according to the SEC. PTI HMP SSK