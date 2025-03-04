UDF MLAs protest in state assembly over ASHA workers'' issue

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 4 (PTI) The Kerala assembly on Tuesday witnessed an uproar as the Congress-led UDF opposition accused the government of neglecting demands of ASHA workers, while the CPI(M)-led ruling LDF claimed the state was giving the highest honorarium to them in the country.

As the opposition protested in the well of the House disrupting the proceedings, Speaker A N Shamseer rushed through the assembly business and adjourned the House for the day.

As a result of the protest by several UDF MLAs in front of the Speaker's dais, discussions could not be held on various submissions, demands for grants and a resolution by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the Centre's move to allow deep-sea mining off the Kerala coast and these were hurriedly passed by the assembly which concluded its business by 11.05 am.

UDF MLAs including Rahul Mamkootathil raised the ASHA workers' issue in the House through a notice demanding adjourning of the assembly business for the day which was opposed by state Health Minister Veena George who claimed that the government was providing all support to the Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers.

In view of the minister's stand, the Speaker denied permission to the notice.

However, as Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan continued his walkout speech, interruptions from the ruling front and the Speaker telling him that he exceeded his time limit led to several UDF MLAs trooping to the well of the House shouting slogans against Shamseer.

The UDF MLAs held up placards and shouted slogans in front of the Speaker's dais and alleged that Shamseer was acting "as an agent of the ruling front" and insisted that he should take care of the rights of the opposition.

Despite the UDF MLAs shouting slogans against the Speaker and the government, the House proceeded with the other businesses. The Assembly rushed through the remaining business and concluded for the day by 11.05 am as the opposition continued with its slogans against the Speaker and the government.

Moving the notice to adjourn business of the House for the day to discuss the demands of the ASHA workers, the UDF MLAs including Mamkootathil claimed that it was the LDF which had in its 2021 election manifesto promised them wages of Rs 700 per day, but giving them a little over Rs 200 per day.

He also said that since 2018, ASHA workers have been prohibited from going for other work and they have not been paid the honorarium for the last three months.

Mamkootathil also contended that Kerala did not give the highest honorarium as Sikkim was giving Rs 10,000 per month to ASHA workers.

Rejecting the contentions, George said that ASHA workers in Kerala earn between Rs 10,000 and Rs 13,500 per month as they get incentives in addition to the honorarium.

She further said that 60 per cent of the amount ASHA workers earn comes from the state and the rest from the Centre which was yet to give around Rs 98 crore towards incentives for them.

The minister also said that according to information received from Sikkim government, they only pay Rs 6,000 as an honorarium.

She also contended that the situation of the ASHA workers was much better now than it was under the 2011-16 UDF government when the honorarium was only Rs 1,000 and payments were never on time.

The minister said all possible support was being given to ASHA workers and they were even free to go to MGNREGS works. therefore, there was no need to discuss the issue in the House.

Responding to the minister's claims, Satheesan said that according to replies given in the Parliament, the honorarium given by Sikkim has been increased to 10,000 and Andhra Pradesh gives Rs 7,000.

He said that during the 2011-16 UDF government, ASHA workers had to work only 2-3 hours a day and then they were free to go for any other job, "which is not possible today".

The opposition leader also said that the Rs 98 crore the minister referring to was the amount to be paid for the state towards various schemes under the National Health Mission and till now the centre has disbursed over Rs 800 crore to the state for that.

Satheesan further said that when ASHA workers protested for an increased honorarium in Karnataka, the CM there promised to increase it to Rs 10,000.

He said that the Kerala CM should take a similar stand and hold discussions with the ASHA workers who have been protesting outside the Secretariat here for the last 23 days demanding a hike in honorarium and post-retirement benefits.

However, he could not complete his walkout speech and was cut off after the Speaker pointed out that he had spoken for 11 minutes and therefore, exceeded the permitted time limit.

It led to several opposition MLAs trooping to the well of the House protesting against the Speaker's decision. PTI HMP HMP ADB