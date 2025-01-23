UDF MP does U-turn on Waqf Amendment Bill, claims his words were misinterpreted

Kochi/Kottayam, Jan 23 (PTI) A UDF MP from Kerala, who recently announced his support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, presented in Parliament by the BJP-led Centre, did a U-turn on Thursday, saying his words were misinterpreted.

Senior Kerala Congress (Joseph) party leader and its lone member in the Lok Sabha, Francis George, had said that, as a people's representative and as a representative of a political party, he would support the new Bill.

He said this while speaking at the conclusion of the 24-hour day-and-night protest organised in Munambam, near Kochi on January 20, as part of the relay hunger strike being carried out by the people there to reclaim their revenue rights over the land claimed by the Waqf Board.

The Kerala Congress (Joseph) is a key partner of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala.

On Thursday, George, who represents Kottayam in the Lok Sabha, said that he never stated he would support the Waqf Amendment Bill.

He clarified that his stance is the same as that of the UDF and the Congress, which supported a resolution in the Kerala Assembly against the BJP government's decision to amend the Waqf Act. The Assembly had unanimously adopted the resolution in October last year, urging the Central government to withdraw the bill.

George further said that he would participate in the discussion when the bill is brought to Parliament and would provide suggestions related to certain provisions in the existing Waqf Act.

He also emphasised the need to protect the rights of the people of Munambam.

Addressing protesters in Munambam recently, George described the present Waqf Act as a "draconian law" that cannot be accepted by anyone in a democratic country.

"So, this law should not be accepted. A change is required," George had said, referring to various clauses in the Act.

The Kottayam MP had said that there had been efforts to reach a consensus when the amendment Bill was brought to Parliament, but "unfortunately" it was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

The Kerala Congress (Joseph) leader's initial statement sparked a reaction from the BJP, with leader Shone George welcoming his support for the bill.

The Congress-led alliance had not reacted to George's initial statement, which was in contrast to its official position on the matter.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on August 8, 2024 following its introduction in the Lok Sabha by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, to address issues and challenges in regulating and managing waqf properties. PTI COR TGB TGB KH