UDF protests outside Kerala Secretariat against drug menace, 'rising violence'

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 5 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF on Wednesday alleged that the Left government in Kerala has "failed to prevent violence, killings, and the widespread use of drugs" in the state. In protest, they held a day-long hunger strike outside the Secretariat, demanding action from the administration.

Kicking off the hunger strike, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, claimed that the people of Kerala were scared and anxious as a series of violent incidents, previously unheard of, were occurring across the state, which was also turning into a hub for narcotics.

He alleged that large quantities of various narcotic substances were entering the state and that a powerful mafia was consistently expanding its network.

"The widespread drug network is evident from the fact that now any narcotic substance is easily and quickly available in any part of the state. It can be obtained in less than 15 minutes," he contended.

Satheesan said that along with the easy availability of drugs, "instances of violence" were also on the rise.

He argued that the nature of violence had changed and become much more brutal, citing the recent mass murder in Venjaramoodu, the double homicide in Palakkad by a murderer accused out on bail, and incidents of ragging in various institutions across the state.

The opposition leader claimed that ragging was returning to college campuses in a more cruel form and accused the Left-wing student organisation, the Students Federation of India (SFI), of being behind many such incidents.

He alleged that these crimes were happening because some CPI(M) leaders were providing political patronage to those involved in violent and criminal activities, including drug trafficking.

"There is no enforcement," he further alleged, adding that the police needed to target the sources of drug supply.

Satheesan said that along with strict enforcement of the laws, a massive public campaign was also necessary to combat drug abuse.

He stated that if the state government failed to act, the UDF would step in.

The opposition leader said that the hunger strike also marked the launch of the UDF's campaign to rescue Kerala from the menace of the drug mafia.

Other UDF leaders, including its convener M M Hassan, were also present at the protest and spoke against the spread of drugs in the state.

Hassan alleged that the state government and its police had "failed to prevent the proliferation of drugs," as well as "the rise in violent incidents and killings in Kerala."