UDF raps Kerala govt in assembly, demands tabling of DGP report on Ajithkumar

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led opposition UDF on Wednesday vehemently attacked the left government in the state, accusing it of protecting ADGP Ajithkumar, who had held discussions with RSS leaders.

It scathingly asked the government if his transfer from the law and order wing was a punishment or promotion. They demanded tabling of the DGP report on this issue, too.

Despite evidence for several allegations against him, the officer was being protected by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and this is a result of the understanding he had with the RSS leadership, the UDF alleged in the assembly.

The UDF challenged the CPI (M)-led government to table the report submitted by the state DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb, in the house. The report said to have findings against Ajithkumar.

The LDF government and the CM came under attack in the house during a discussion on an adjournment motion moved by UDF legislator N Samsudheen (IUML) over the controversial meetings between the ADGP and a few senior RSS leaders.

Earlier in the day, the CM agreed to take up the motion for discussion, but the speaker A N Shamseer later informed the house that Vijayan could not participate in it as a doctor advised him to take complete voice rest due to severe throat infection.

"If you have courage and nothing to hide, table the DGP's report in the House," Samsudheen urged the government.

Raising a copy of the transfer order of Ajithkumar from the law and order, the MLA said there was no reference to any probe or action against the official in that.

"Is this a promotion or transfer?" the opposition legislator asked.

Amidst his vehement attack against the CM, Samsudheen also raised the raging row over CM Vijayan's alleged remarks against Malappuram district and gold smuggling.

He sought to know from where the CM had received information that the majority of smuggled gold that came through Karipur International Airport reached Malappuram.

The CM had "managed" to give an interview to a media outlet in New Delhi tarnishing Malappuram district to please the RSS leadership there, Samsudheen said. Sangh Parivar was getting all the support under the rule of the veteran communist leader.

Taking a dig at the CM, who gave a miss to the adjournment motion discussion, Samsudheen said it might be a "coincidence" that Vijayan became unwell on the day the house discussed the ADGP's interactions with the RSS leaders.

As the ruling benches protested against the MLA's remarks on the CM's health condition, the Speaker intervened and said that an illness can happen to anyone, and so it was not proper to comment on anyone's health.

Meanwhile, CPI leader E Chandrasekhar rejected the opposition's charges and said it was baseless to allege that Vijayan was in constant contact with the RSS leadership.

However, the Left MLA didn't support the ADGP over his meetings with the RSS leaders and said it could not be accepted that an officer under the LDF government was meeting the Sangh leaders.

"No one has justified the meeting, and no one has protected him. It is a serious issue. We wanted the officer to be removed from the law and order and he has been removed now," the CPI MLA said.

Mathew Kuzhalnadan (Congress) charged that Vijayan has pledged the party to the BJP-RSS to protect his family in view of the SFIO probe against his daughter.

BJP state chief K Surendran's recent exoneration by a court in an election related case in Manjeswaram was a proof for the understanding that prevailed between the CPI (M) and the RSS, Kuzhalnadan said.