UDF refuses to join LDF’s anti-Centre protest, alleges CPI(M)-BJP 'understanding'

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 12 (PTI) The Opposition Congress-led UDF on Monday said it would not join the ruling Left in any protest organised by them against the Centre, alleging that the CPI(M) leadership in Kerala had an "unholy understanding" with the BJP.

As state ministers, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, staged a protest against the BJP-ruled Centre, the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan, said the UDF would not join hands with Vijayan and his government, which he alleged had "bowed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah." Satheesan’s remarks came in response to media queries about CM Vijayan’s criticism of the UDF for not participating in the protest against the Centre’s alleged discriminatory approach towards Kerala.

Speaking to reporters here, Satheesan accused the LDF government of misleading the public by projecting itself as opposing the Centre through protests, while simultaneously accepting and endorsing decisions taken by the union government.

Referring to schemes such as PM SHRI, he said the government’s stance on central policies was well known.

"If we participate in such protests, we too will lose credibility," he said, alleging that the BJP and CPI(M) leaderships in the state were acting in tandem to protect each other from legal cases.

"The people of Kerala are aware of their secret understanding now," he claimed.

The Opposition leader further accused the CPI(M) of promoting majority communalism in the state, similar to the BJP’s political approach.

He alleged that the party and CM Vijayan were following the same political path as the Sangh Parivar by "exploiting religious divisions for political gains." He claimed that while minority communalism was encouraged until the Lok Sabha elections, the CPI(M) was now promoting majority communalism, and that the satyagraha protest was aimed at diverting public attention from this shift.

Questioning the relevance of holding a protest in front of the Palayam Martyrs’ Memorial, Satheesan alleged the exercise was intended to "conceal political compromises with BJP leaders." He said the main political contest in Kerala remained between the Congress and the CPI(M), but alleged that the BJP, being opposed to the Congress, was indirectly aiding the Marxist party in the state.

Satheesan added that the UDF did not require lessons on opposing the Sangh Parivar from CM Vijayan.

His remarks came soon after the chief minister criticised the Congress-led UDF, alleging that the opposition had failed to take a united stand against what he described as "discrimination against the state." Vijayan alleged that, driven by narrow political objectives, the opposition viewed the financial strangulation of the state government by the Centre through the lens of what advantage it could derive from it.

"This approach is completely contrary to the interests of the state," Vijayan added, while leading a satyagraha protest here against the Centre. PTI LGK SSK KH