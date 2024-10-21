UDF rejects Anvar's conditions for Kerala Assembly bypoll support

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 21 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF on Monday rejected all the conditions put forward by MLA P V Anvar, who recently launched a political collective, for supporting its candidates in by-elections in two Assembly seats in Kerala.

Anvar, who was with the ruling LDF until the CPI(M)-led alliance ended all ties with him, has fielded candidates from his collective, the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), for the Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly by-elections.

On Sunday, Anvar stated that his movement, would support Congress candidate in Palakkad constituency Rahul Mamkootathil, if the grand old party withdrew its Chelakkara Assembly by-election candidate, former MP Remya Haridas, and backed his nominee, N K Sudheer, instead.

Anvar has fielded Minhaj Medar from the Palakkad seat, posing a threat to the UDF candidate there.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, said that Anvar had contacted Congress leaders.

"We asked him how he was reaching out to us while fielding candidates in two places. We demanded the withdrawal of his candidates. Then he said that if we made a request, he would consider it. So we made the request.

"That's when Anvar suggested withdrawing Remya Haridas in Chelakkara and having his candidate supported by the UDF. Such jokes shouldn't be made," Satheesan said, rejecting Anvar's demand.

He added that the ongoing struggle was against communal fascist forces and the misgovernance of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government, and that Anvar was echoing the same issues the opposition had been raising.

"If he takes such a stance, why is he contesting bypoll to help the CPI(M)?" Satheesan asked.

He said that if Anvar withdraws his candidates, it would be a good thing, but added that none of this would affect the UDF's prospects in the election.

"Anvar shouldn't joke about replacing Remya Haridas (in Chelakkara seat). There will be no further discussions on this subject. Anvar is someone who left the CPI(M), right? Their candidates won't affect the prospects of our three candidates," the Leader of the Opposition told reporters reacting to queries.

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran said the message to Anvar is that his political vision should be used to ensure the victory of the UDF candidate.

"Anvar, who fought against communal fascism and left the CPI(M)-led alliance, should stand with democratic and secular forces. The UDF candidate represents these democratic and secular forces. Anvar must understand and accept this," Sudhakaran added.

Satheesan said that Anvar has announced he will unconditionally support Priyanka Gandhi in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, which they are happy about. However, he mocked Anvar, saying that if he didn't offer his support, Priyanka Gandhi would struggle in Wayanad. PTI TGB TGB KH