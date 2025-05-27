UDF sets terms for Anvar, awaits his stand on Nilambur bypoll

Malappuram (Kerala), May 27 (PTI) Opposition Congress-led UDF on Tuesday made it clear that it will not offer an easy entry to Trinamool Congress (TMC) convener P V Anvar, setting a firm condition that he must first clarify his stand on the Nilambur bypoll before being welcomed into its fold.

The development comes amidst a difference of opinion between the UDF and Anvar on the former's choice of candidate for the Nilambur bypoll--Aryadan Shoukath, towards whom the TMC leader is not favourably disposed.

Anvar, who had earlier resigned as Nilambur MLA, and the TMC local leadership are also unhappy over the lack of response from the UDF about their inclusion in the UDF. Some TMC cadres have stated that if the UDF does not decide within two days, Anvar will contest for the Nilambur seat. However, Anvar has not clarified his stand on that.

Following a meeting of the alliance partners, UDF Chairman and Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, also avoided clearly stating whether the front intends to absorb Anvar's party or treat it merely as an associate, adding to the uncertainty surrounding his possible entry.

As the opposition bloc launched its campaign for the upcoming Nilambur Assembly bypoll on Tuesday, Satheesan said the front would indicate its position only after Anvar clarifies his own.

"It is up to Anvar to decide whether he wants to cooperate with the UDF's election campaign; the UDF will express its opinion only after he makes his decision," Satheesan said in response to reporters' questions about whether the TMC convener would be part of the Congress-led front.

Satheesan said that Anvar had not told the UDF that he or the TMC would contest the Nilambur seat independently if they were not included in the alliance.

"He said that to the media, not to us. He raised the difference of opinion, so he needs to clarify whether he will fully cooperate with us or not. If he cooperates, we will move forward together. Once he takes a decision, UDF will indicate its stand," Satheesan added.

Regarding the campaigning for the bypoll, Satheesan as well as Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph claimed that the UDF was ahead in the race as it has already announced its candidate and launched its poll-related activities.

"We have the upper hand in the campaigning," Joseph asserted.

While the UDF left the ball in Anvar's court about his future with the Congress-led front, the TMC convener held a second round of talks with Congress ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Anvar, earlier in the day, met with IUML general secretary P K Kunhalikutty and in the evening, visited its Rajya Sabha MP P V Abdul Wahab. He met with Kunhalikutty to "apprise him of what is happening".

Speaking to reporters after the second meeting, Anvar said the discussions with the league will continue. On being asked whether he will get a seat in the UDF bus or will he have to travel on its footstep, he responded that "while travelling in a vehicle you can sit or stand anywhere in it".

The difference of opinion between the UDF and Anvar arose over the selection of the candidate for the Nilambur bypoll with the TMC convener backing Malappuram District Congress Committee (DCC) president V S Joy and the Congress opting for Shoukath.

UDF's lack of response over including the TMC in the alliance is another issue.

Anvar also met with former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran amidst the political drama in Nilambur.

Following the meeting, the senior Congress leader, who shares warm relations with Anvar, sought to pacify him, describing the former Nilambur MLA as a part of the UDF and an "asset." "Anvar will be with us. We will keep him with us. He will be a part of the UDF, there is no doubt about that. He is an asset for the front," he said.

On the other hand, Congress leader V T Balram, in a Facebook post without naming Anvar, said that if he takes the correct stand, the party will keep him, and if he continues with his "egoistic and arrogant" position, he will be "defeated." "In either case, the UDF will win back the Nilambur seat," he contended.

In the morning, Shoukath kicked off his bypoll campaign by visiting the grave of his father, party veteran and former state minister Aryadan Muhammed, and praying there, accompanied by Joy.

Regarding the controversy surrounding his candidature in view of Anvar's opposition to it and support for Joy, Shoukath said the UDF has many competent candidates, but only one can compete, and the party has given him that responsibility.

Anvar has claimed that public opinion in the Assembly constituency was not in Shoukath's favour and accused him of trying to secure CPI(M) candidacy for the seat two months ago.

The bypoll was necessitated after Anvar resigned as Nilambur MLA, following a breakdown in his ties with the ruling Left due to differences with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on various issues.

A two-time MLA and now a Trinamool Congress leader, Anvar had earlier extended support to the Congress-led UDF for the upcoming bypoll, but later exerted pressure regarding its candidate selection.

The Nilambur bypoll will be held on June 19 and the last date for filing nominations is June 2. The results will be announced on June 23. PTI HMP HMP SA