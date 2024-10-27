UDF slams Kerala CM Vijayan's 'no disruption' remark on Thrissur Pooram

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 27 (PTI) The opposition UDF on Sunday slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his statement that there was no disruption in the Thrissur Pooram and wondered why his government had ordered a three-tier probe if nothing happened during the festival held in April this year.

The Congress-led front alleged that the CM made such a comment to sabotage the ongoing investigation into the incidents that occurred on Pooram day.

The UDF also reiterated its charge that the Chief Minister joined hands with the BJP in disrupting the temple festival.

The Congress -led alliance attacked Vijayan a day after he had said during a programme that the Pooram festival was not disrupted and only its fireworks display was delayed for some time.

"The Sangh Parivar and the Muslim League are also alleging that the Thrissur Pooram was disrupted. Was the Pooram disrupted? The display of fireworks was delayed for some time...That was the only thing that happened..." Vijayan had said on Saturday.

Criticising the CM, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said even the ministers had told the Assembly that the Pooram was disrupted.

The then Thrissur city police commissioner was removed from the position in the wake of allegations in connection with the Pooram, he recalled.

The CM himself had ordered a probe within a week into the incidents pertaining to Pooram day, but a report is yet to be filed even after five months, Satheesan told reporters in Kochi.

The LoP further alleged that the government had entrusted the investigation to ADGP Ajith Kumar who had "helmed" the disruption of the festival.

The present three-tier investigation was launched after the probe carried out by the ADGP was found unsatisfactory, he added.

"The Chief Minister, who has ordered a three-tier probe, is now saying that Pooram was not disrupted and only firework display was delayed. This is an attempt by the CM to sabotage the ongoing investigation," the LoP claimed.

He also sought to know what was the relevance of the probe if the CM, who is in charge of the Home Department, himself is claiming that there was no disruption on the day.

Let the CPI leaders and ministers say if Thrissur Pooram was not disrupted, he added.

Controversies had taken the sheen off the iconic temple festival due to alleged restrictions imposed by police and their reported interference in the rituals on April 16 night.

For the first time in the history of the festival, the display of fireworks, one of the major attractions of the event, which was scheduled in the early hours, was held in broad daylight the next day, which turned out to be a disappointment for the festival buffs.

The alleged interference of the police in the Pooram festivities and the delayed display of fireworks triggered sharp political reactions in the state as opposition Congress and BJP criticised the LDF government over the issue.

The Kerala government, on April 21, had directed the state police chief to investigate controversies with regard to Thrissur Pooram and submit a report within one week.

Later, the state cabinet ordered a three-level probe into the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festivities.

One of the investigations would be by the state police chief against any alleged failures on the part of ADGP Ajithkumar with regard to the Pooram disruption.

The other two probes would include a Crime Branch investigation into the various illegalities or crimes committed in connection with the Thrissur Pooram disruption and an inquiry by the Intelligence ADGP into any failures on the part of the various officials deputed to ensure the iconic festival was conducted smoothly, according to the government. PTI LGK ROH