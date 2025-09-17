UDF slams Kerala govt for lack of scientific explanation on brain fever deaths

Thiruvanthapuram, Sep 17 (PTI) The opposition UDF on Wednesday accused the Kerala government of "failing" to provide a scientific explanation for the outbreak of amoebic meningoencephalitis – a brain fever that has claimed nearly 20 lives in the state in recent months.

Even if it is not a communicable disease, the brain fever is spreading fast and has already been reported in various districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Malappuram, Thrissur, and Palakkad, the Congress-led front said in the State Assembly.

Moving an adjournment motion on the matter, N Shamsuddin (IUML) said people in the state are worried, but the Health department is struggling to manage the situation.

A rare and often fatal brain infection, amoebic meningoencephalitis is primarily contracted through swimming or bathing in contaminated water.

Citing a study report that appeared in an American journal, the UDF MLA said it is a rare disease that usually infects only one among the 26 lakh people who take a bath in a pond which has the presence of amoeba.

"But, in Kerala, it is spreading widely. The Health department has no clarity on how to check its spread. It has failed to give a scientific explanation about its cause," he alleged.

He alleged that, as in the case of the Nipah virus, the state government has failed to identify the source of the brain fever.

Alleging that the government has utterly failed in tracing the source of the disease and preventing its spread, Shamsuddin said it poses a challenge to the health sector.

Despite this, the Health department is trying to "cover up" the real situation and figures, painting a false picture that everything is under control.

He also pointed out that, as per the updated list of the government, 19 people have died due to amoebic meningoencephalitis and 60 were affected.

But the government is yet to come up with an action plan in coordination with panchayats to address the public concerns, he alleged.

However, Left MLA T I Madhusoodanan rejected the charges and said the Pinarayi Vijayan government is giving utmost importance to public health.

If the previous UDF government had allocated Rs 20,011 crore in terms of public health, the Vijayan government earmarked Rs 51,250 crore in the last four years, he said.

In view of the situation, the Kerala Health department recently issued special guidelines for the treatment of amoebic meningoencephalitis, the rare brain infection caused by free-living amoeba in contaminated waters. PTI LGK ROH