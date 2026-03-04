UDF slams LDF in Kerala over Sabarimala gold loss, health sector strike

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 4 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF on Wednesday slammed the ruling LDF in Kerala over the Sabarimala gold loss cases, the issue of women’s entry to the shrine, and the state’s health sector, where government doctors and a section of private nurses are on strike over wages.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, said that most of the arrested accused in cases related to the alleged misappropriation of gold from the Sabarimala temple were out on statutory bail, and that the investigation would soon come to an end without yielding results.

“The Special Investigation Team has admittedly not been able to gather enough evidence, and once all the accused come out on bail, whatever evidence remains could be destroyed. That is our apprehension, and we have raised it several times in the Assembly,” Satheesan told reporters.

He said that the opposition initially had faith in the SIT, as its probe was being monitored by the Kerala High Court.

However, he alleged that the SIT has now created a situation, with the help of the CMO, in which the accused can secure statutory bail due to the non-filing of a chargesheet within the stipulated 90 days of their arrest.

“Not even a preliminary chargesheet was filed by the SIT. The importance of the SIT is being lost in the manner in which the probe is being conducted. Also, no arrests are being made,” Satheesan contended.

His claims come in the wake of former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar being granted statutory bail earlier in the day, in the case related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols at the temple.

He had already been granted statutory bail in the case involving the loss of gold from the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) and is therefore likely to be released from jail during the day.

Padmakumar, a former Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA, will be the eighth accused in the case to be released on bail.

On the issue of women’s entry into the Sabarimala shrine, Satheesan claimed that the state government has not clarified its stand through an affidavit in the Supreme Court of India.

“It should indicate through an affidavit in the apex court whether it is in favour of the entry of women or not,” the opposition leader said.

Regarding the ongoing strike by doctors in government medical colleges and the agitation launched by nurses in private hospitals, Satheesan said that these issues could be resolved if the government holds discussions with the protestors.

He said that it was difficult to say whether the health sector in the state was on a ventilator or in the mortuary. “It (the health sector) is in complete disarray,” he contended.

He added that strikes by doctors and nurses would seriously impact the health sector in the state.

A section of nurses working in private hospitals in Kerala began a strike, demanding a minimum monthly salary of Rs 40,000 and the implementation of various pending assurances without further delay.

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association (KGMCTA) has been on strike for over a month, alleging apathy on the part of the state government in resolving issues related to their service conditions and pay anomalies. PTI HMP SSK