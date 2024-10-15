UDF stages boycott in Kerala Assembly over Additional District Magistrate's death

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 15 (PTI) The Kerala Assembly witnessed noisy scenes and opposition boycott on Tuesday over the death of an Additional District Magistrate (ADM) after a woman leader of CPI(M) charged him with corruption at his transfer farewell ceremony on October 14.

The opposition members started protesting when Finance Minister K N Balagopal was replying in the discussion on an adjournment motion moved by them on the “poor fiscal condition of the state” as they called it.

When the opposition legislators rose from their seats and raised slogans demanding a reply on the death of the official, the Minister admitted that it was an unfortunate incident and he would reply for sure, after concluding his discussion speech.

Unhappy with the response, the UDF members continued their protest and they were not ready to heed the Speaker A N Shamseer’s continuous calls to be seated.

Later, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan announced that they were boycotting the discussion on the adjournment motion.

Ministers and ruling party MLAs were quick to take a dig at the opposition's decision saying the UDF was running away from the discussion on the adjournment motion moved by UDF itself.

While Finance Minister Balagopal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh mocked at the opposition saying that they staged the boycott as many of them had to catch train to their respective constituencies.

"I told them that I have noted all the points raised by the opposition leader and I will surely give a reply into the incident," the FM said.

Law Minister P Rajeev pointed out that the UDF’s action was against the rules and procedures and sought the intervention of the Speaker to check the misuse of the adjournment motion which is the right of the opposition.

Later, Revenue Minister P Rajan said he discussed the death of the senior official with CM Pinarayi Vijayan and assured that a comprehensive probe would be carried out into the incident.

"The ADM was a good and efficient officer. We have already sought a report from the Kannur district Collector in this regard. A comprehensive investigation will be carried out," he said.

The unexpected death of Naveen Babu K, Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Kannur triggered a political row in the state on Tuesday.

Police said the official, who was supposed to reach his home district of Pathanamthitta on Tuesday morning to take charge as ADM there, was found hanging in his quarters.

Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya, who belongs to CPI(M), levelled corruption charges against the ADM at the farewell ceremony organised by his colleagues in which District Collector Arun K Vijayan participated. It is alleged that Priya participated in the event uninvited.

The opposition Congress demanded Divya’s resignation and arrest.

The Congress leaders alleged that the humiliation Babu suffered from Divya during his send-off ceremony was the reason for his extreme step.