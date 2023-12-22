UDF stages sit-in-protest outside Raj Bhavan against mass suspension of MPs

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 22 (PTI) The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Friday organised a sit-in-protest near Raj Bhavan here against the mass suspension of opposition MPs from Parliament and demanded that the ruling BJP at the Centre should give an explanation regarding the security lapse inside the House.

UDF convenor M M Hassan, IUML leader Kunhalikutty and other senior leaders of the opposition front participated in the protest along with a large number party workers.

During his address, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheeshan said that the BJP was scared of taking questions from the opposition inside Parliament.

They resorted to an "anti-democratic practice," which was unparalleled in the history of the Parliament, he alleged.

They also passed several crucial bills without any discussion inside the House, he further charged.

Among them was the legislation amendment with regard to the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner, the LoP pointed out.

K Muraleedharan, one of the MPs suspended from Kerala, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was showing courage to talk about the recent security lapse in the Parliament outside.

"But he has no courage to talk about it inside the House," he alleged.

He said they passed the bills without any discussion as the ruling front used this as an opportunity to avoid discussion on important legislations.

The leaders also demanded that the Centre and the ruling BJP give an explanation on the security lapse in Parliament. PTI KPK LGK SS