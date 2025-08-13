UDF terms Kerala Guv's 'Partition Horror Day' circular as divisive Sangh Parivar agenda

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 13 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF on Wednesday criticised Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s directive to observe "Partition Horror Day" in the state on August 14, calling it a "Sangh Parivar agenda to create divisions in the country." Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, described the Governor’s circular to university vice-chancellors as a "serious mistake".

"This is part of the Sangh Parivar agenda to divide the nation and its people. The Governor should not implement it. If he does, it will face strong opposition from us," he said, speaking to reporters here.

State Higher Education Minister R Bindu echoed the criticism, saying the move could fuel "religious and communal hatred" in Kerala.

She added that such programmes "are not required in universities".

Earlier, Satheesan alleged that the BJP had previously attempted to create "tensions between Christian and Muslim communities" in the state and warned that the new initiative was part of a "fresh plan." He termed the circular "anti-national and undemocratic" and urged the chief minister to meet the governor personally to convey the "government and public’s opposition." A Raj Bhavan official had confirmed that a circular for the observance of an "Anti-Partition Day" had been issued in June.

The official also clarified that the circular was based on instructions from the Union Home Ministry that it should be observed by all state governments to "raise awareness of the horrors of partition." In the circular, the Raj Bhavan reportedly directed that the universities could organise seminars to commemorate the "Partition Horror Day." It also reportedly directed the vice-chancellors to forward the universities' action plans regarding this. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK KH