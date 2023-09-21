UDF to boycott Kerala Govt's public outreach programmes

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 21 (PTI) A day after the Left government in Kerala announced a month-long constituency tour led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the opposition UDF on Thursday said they would boycott the programme alleging it was being organised for "political propaganda" at the expense of the state.

The Congress-led opposition said it would also boycott the "Keraleeyam-2023" programme, an ambitious initiative announced by the state government to highlight its development and welfare initiatives.

In a statement, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan said both programmes were election campaign drives of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) being organised at the expense of the government.

"The UDF will boycott the Keraleeyam 2023 programme, being organised by the government in the name of highlighting the progress and development of the state in all fields," he said.

The UDF would also not cooperate with the constituency-based tour programme being conducted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers from next month, the LoP further said.

Satheesan urged the LDF to organise propaganda initiatives for the upcoming Lok Sabha and local body polls on its own expenses instead of misusing government money.

Don't misuse the tax money of the public in the state exchequer, he said, adding the government is setting the stage for the extravaganza as Kerala is experiencing the biggest fiscal crisis in its history.

The Congress leader further charged that there was no fund with the government even for welfare schemes and the safety of women and children remains a question mark in the state.

It was only the other day that a farmer had committed suicide in Kuttanad as he didn't get money for the paddy procured by the government, the LoP said, pointing out to the grim financial position of the state.

Crores of rupees are being spent from the state exchequer to give a "facelift" to the government which is reeling under an acute financial crunch, he further said.

No consultation was made with the opposition with regard to these programmes and so the UDF would boycott both the events, Satheesan added.

The LDF government on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues would tour assembly constituencies across the state to meet the citizens and disseminate information about various development and welfare initiatives being implemented by the government.

Interactions would be held with prominent personalities from different sectors at the district level and public meetings would be organised, a CMO statement had said.

The public outreach programme would begin with a meeting in the northernmost Manjeshwaram constituency on November 18 and conclude on December 24, it added. PTI LGK SS