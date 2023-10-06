UDF to lay seige to Kerala Secretariat on Oct 18 in protest against price rise

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF on Friday announced a Secretariat siege on October 18 against the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala.

Advertisment

UDF convenor, M M Hassan told the media that at least 25,000 party workers are expected to attend the protest against the rise in price of essential commodities and the pending issues in the rationing system.

Hassan said the protest will also focus on AI camera controversy and other bribery matters against the Left government.

He said the UDF will also stage protests against the issues pertaining to cooperative sector in the state on October 16.

Marches will also be organised at panchayat level from October 10 to 15.

Hassan also added that a "charge sheet" against the government will be submitted before the people as part of the protest. PTI RRT RRT ROH