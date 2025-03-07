UDF to seek support from religious, community leaders in Kerala to fight drug mafias

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 7 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Friday said that the Congress-led UDF opposition will seek the support of religious and community leaders, those from social organisations, cultural and public figures to mobilise popular resistance against drug mafias in the state.

Satheesan will send letters to these leaders and activists and also meet them directly to seek their support in combating the spread of drugs in the state, according to a statement issued by his office.

In the statement, the opposition leader said that the state was facing an unprecedented social crisis with children, students and youth becoming "addicted to narcotics and engaging in violence or killings under the influence of intoxicants." "This cannot be tolerated. We should not remain silent any longer. We must fight against the social scourge of drug addiction together to safeguard future generations. The goal is to create a widespread resistance against drug mafias," he said.

Satheesan said that failing to identify and shut down the sources of drug supply to the state would have a negative impact on Kerala.

He claimed that drug mafias could supply narcotics to even the most remote parts of the state within 15 minutes. He also noted that "the rise in drug consumption was altering the nature of violence committed by addicts." He alleged that despite the widespread use of drugs, including chemical substances, the government was "providing political patronage to drug mafia gangs." Satheesan asserted that "no matter who provides protection," everyone must unite to "save Kerala from the grip of the drug mafia." The opposition leader called for a comprehensive action plan to eliminate public fear, curb rising violence, and apprehend those responsible for spreading drugs in the state.

"As part of this effort, active intervention from all levels of society is essential," he said.

He added that the UDF has consistently raised concerns about the spread of drugs in the state, both inside and outside the Assembly, and had also organised a one-day fast outside the Secretariat to protest against narcotics use.

Satheesan accused the state government of inaction and stated that as a result, the UDF would initiate a public movement, with widespread support, against drug mafias. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK ADB