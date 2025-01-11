UDF urges Kerala assembly to pass resolution against UGC draft norms; LoP writes to CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 11 (PTI) The opposition Congress-led UDF on Saturday urged the Kerala Assembly to adopt a resolution opposing the new draft regulations proposed by the UGC concerning the appointment of vice-chancellors, faculty, and academic staff in universities.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, stating that the draft regulations were introduced by the UGC with the aim of "misusing" universities, which are supposed to function independently, for political interests.

The new amendments themselves clarified that Vice Chancellors cannot be selected independently and impartially, he said in the letter.

In the letter, Satheesan further urged the state government to consider an alternative method for selecting vice chancellors as part of its strong opposition to any action that could negatively impact the higher education sector.

The new norms make the Chancellor the sole authority, even with regard to the selection of the search committee for the appointment of the VC, he pointed out.

"There is no doubt that giving too much authority to the Chancellor in the formation of the search committee will lead to the appointment of representatives of the BJP government as VCs in the universities of Kerala," Satheesan alleged.

He stated that this would further deepen the existing crisis in the higher education sector and emphasised that it is the duty to strongly oppose any action that could harm the sector.

"In this situation, it would be appropriate if the Assembly passes a resolution against the draft regulations of the UGC," Satheesan said in the letter.

The draft UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment & Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2025, were released on January 6.

According to the Union Ministry of Education, the draft guidelines aim to provide flexibility to universities in appointing and promoting teachers and academic staff in their institutions. PTI LGK SSK ROH