UDF voices strong protest over non-removal of police officers accused of beating up YC activist

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 18 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF opposition on Thursday lodged a strong protest over the state government not removing from service the police officers accused of beating up a Youth Congress activist two years ago, video of which was released recently.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan highlighted the UDF's displeasure over the government's alleged inaction during the proceedings in the House.

He said that two UDF MLAs -- Saneesh Kumar and A K M Ashraf -- have been on an indefinite 'Satyagraha' outside the doors of the assembly hall since Tuesday over the government inaction.

"I would like to inform the House that the two MLAs will continue with their satyagraha till the government removes those officers from service," Satheesan said.

The opposition UDF had, on Tuesday, raised the custodial torture incidents in the state during the Zero hour, weeks after the CCTV footage, of the alleged torture of Youth Congress leader Sujith at Kunnamkulam police station two years ago, surfaced.