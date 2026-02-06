UDF will accept Jamaat-e-Islami support, says party holds no communal agenda: Cong leader Satheesan

Kasaragod (Kerala), Feb 6 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the assembly V D Satheesan on Friday said the UDF will accept the support of Jamaat-e-Islami, noting that the organisation has clarified it does not advocate for a religion-based nation in India.

Speaking to reporters, Satheesan said the Jamaat-e-Islami has explicitly stated that it does not hold such a position in the country’s pluralistic political landscape.

He alleged that a "deliberate narrative" was being created to portray the group otherwise, with "the aim of dividing" Kerala society.

Satheesan pointed out that when the Jamaat-e-Islami had previously supported a religion-based state and aligned with the CPI(M) for around 40 years, it did not attract similar scrutiny.

"So, when they are with the CPI(M), they are considered secular. When they leave the CPI(M), they are deemed communal. We do not agree with that stand," he said.

He added that the Jamaat-e-Islami had supported the UDF in the past, and if it offers its backing this time, it will be accepted.

Satheesan also noted that several CPI(M) leaders, including state secretary M V Govindan, had earlier described the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) as a secular party.

"Now, the League is a problem for them. My question to the people of Kerala is—who is the league fighting? If it becomes weak, who will gain strength? It is fighting those with extremist views, and that is why we are holding them close," he said. PTI HMP SSK