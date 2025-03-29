UDF will ensure education for students affected by Wayanad landslide: Priyanka Gandhi

Wayanad: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday assured that the Congress-led UDF will ensure education for all students affected by the Wayanad landslide.

Inaugurating the scholarship distribution for higher education to student survivors of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala areas at Kalpetta here, the Wayanad MP said that in many cases, students studying outside survived, but tragically lost their entire families.

"In such circumstances, we were all very concerned about how they would continue their education. Among us in the UDF, we made the decision to try our best to ensure that they continued their studies," she said.

Vadra also appreciated the initiatives of various institutions in providing support to the student survivors.

"I am delighted to learn that 121 students from Wayanad are currently studying at NICHE Kanyakumari. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to NICHE Kanyakumari for the generous scholarship, which includes a full scholarship, hostel and mess fee waiver. I also appreciate Yenepoya University in Karnataka for funding four students from Wayanad," she said.

The Congress leader added that when she came here after the landslide, she saw the pain and suffering endured by the people and will do what she can to make their lives easier in the future.

"We can only imagine and understand from the outside, but it's you who have actually suffered and are living without your loved ones. We cannot give you back what you have lost, but what we can do is make life easier for you in the future," Vadra said.

In the last few months, everyone has tried, irrespective of political party or ideology, to rebuild what the people of Wayanad have lost, she added.

"People across the country extended their help to you, and most importantly, what I saw here in Wayanad is your spirit, strength, bravery, and courage despite everything you have been through," Vadra said.

The Congress leader also lauded Kalpetta MLA T Siddique for setting up a dedicated office focused on educational rehabilitation.

"Under the MLA Cares project, he not only raises funds for students but also proactively negotiates with colleges to provide generous fee waivers for them," she said.

Vadra's three-day visit to her constituency concludes today.

Earlier in the day, she attended the District-Level Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting at the Collectorate in Kalpetta.