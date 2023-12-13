UDF wins 17 out of 33 seats in local body by-elections in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 13 (PTI) The Congress-led opposition UDF on Wednesday won 17 out of the 33 seats in the local body by-elections held in several districts of Kerala a day ago.

Advertisment

According to the state Election Commission's website, of the 33, UDF won 17 seats, LDF won 10, BJP-led NDA 4 and others two in the by-polls held on December 12.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan welcomed the development saying that the by-polls showed a UDF wave.

Satheesan, in a statement, said the UDF increased its seats from 11 to 17 in the by-polls and in the process captured 5 from the ruling LDF in the state.

He said that since the present LDF government came to power, the UDF has dominated all the local body by-elections.

Satheesan further said that the UDF has had better results in the by-elections since the 2020 local body polls and thanked all the voters for their support. PTI HMP HMP SDP SS