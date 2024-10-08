UDF's youth wings protest in Kerala capital demanding CM's resignation

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8 (PTI) The Kerala state capital on Tuesday witnessed intense protests by youth wings of opposition UDF parties demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over Malappuram related statements attributed to him and the alleged RSS links of some senior IPS officers.

The police, deployed in large numbers, put up barricades to prevent hundreds of protestors from reaching close to the state assembly complex and used water cannons several times to disperse them.

Police also used tear gas shells to disperse protestors, but they reportedly went off target and landed elsewhere.

The protestors, including activists of the Youth Congress, Youth League and RYF, were not dissuaded and continued with their protest. They threw sticks and other material at the police and attempted to push down the barricades.

Later, protestors sat down and blocked the road, following which the police took several of them into custody.