Ooty faces extreme cold conditions, frost cover surfaces, temp dips below zero deg C

Udhagamandalam: The hill town of Udhagamandalam has recorded zero degree celcius temperature and the mercury plummeted further in the nearby Avalanche, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Officials, citing latest weather data, said Avalanche recorded -2 degree celcius, severely affecting the local people.

Many parts of Udhagamandalam, popularly known as Ooty, and nearby areas including Kanthal and Thalaikuntha were covered with frost.

Local tea farmers expressed concern about the plantations getting affected due to the extreme weather, even as people have been confined indoors following the cold weather.

Advertisment

In many places on Tuesday morning, people were seen lighting fire to keep themselves warm.

Officials said the cold weather is likely to continue for some more days.