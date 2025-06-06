Udhampur-Baramulla rail link will revolutionise travel in region: J-K BJP

Srinagar, Jun 6 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP on Friday described the completion of the Udhampur-Baramulla rail link as a "historic moment", and called the project a "precious Eid gift" for the people of the Union Territory.

"The Udhampur-Baramulla railway connectivity is not just a feat of engineering, but a symbol of hope, development, and national integration.This is truly a historic moment for Jammu and Kashmir," BJP's J-K spokesperson Altaf Thakur said here.

He said the ambitious rail project will revolutionise travel in the region, boost tourism, and open up economic opportunities for the remote areas.

"This is yet another testament to PM Modi's unwavering commitment to the development and progress of J-K," he said.

Thakur hailed the project as one of the most significant infrastructure achievements in recent times and said it will benefit people from all walks of life, especially those from the far-flung and economically weaker regions.

"PM Modi's vision of connecting Kashmir to the rest of India through modern transport networks is becoming a reality. The rail link is indeed a priceless Eid gift for the people of J-K," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate on Friday the world's tallest bridge over Chenab river ahead of dedicating to the nation the much-awaited Kashmir rail service here.

After inaugurating the Chenab brige, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inaugurate India's first cable-stayed Anji bridge and flag off Vande Bharat trains to mark the completion of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link (USBRL) that will provide direct train connectivity between Kashmir and rest of the country. PTI SSB DV DV