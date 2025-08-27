Udhampur, Jammu record heaviest 24-hour rainfall ever: IMD

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir has set new rainfall records with Udhampur receiving an unprecedented 629.4 mm and Jammu 296 mm of rain in 24 hours since Tuesday, 8:30 am, the India Meteorological Department said.

Relentless rains pounded large parts of Jammu on Tuesday, causing havoc in the region that witnessed landslides, inundation of low-lying areas and the washing away of several roads and bridges.

A landslide on the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine has left 32 people dead, while four others were killed in Jammu's Doda district in separate rain-related incidents.

According to the IMD, the downpour between 8.30 am on Tuesday and 8.30 am on Wednesday broke previous records of 342 mm in Udhampur in July 2019 and 272.6 mm in Jammu in August 1973.

Rescue operations continued on Wednesday with the administration and disaster response teams reaching out to stranded residents. Officials said more than 5,000 people had to be evacuated from inundated localities in Jammu and Samba districts.

Essential services, including power, water supply and internet, remain badly hit in several areas, while schools and colleges have been ordered shut.

Rainfall intensity reduced on Wednesday, though much of the Jammu division remained on edge.