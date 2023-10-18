Udhampur military station gets 'Best Green Military Station' award

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) The Udhampur military station has bagged the 'Best Green Military Station' award, the Army said on Wednesday.

The Best Green Station Awards were presented by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande at the Army Commanders' Conference here.

"General Manoj Pande #COAS awarded Best Green Station Awards during the Army Commanders' Conference #ACC in New Delhi. Udhampur Military Station was awarded the Trophy for "Best Green Military Station" while Dehradun Military Station secured the "Second Best" award. Also, Bikaner Military Station was awarded with "Best Transformative Station" trophy," the Army said in a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter.

"General Manoj Pande #COAS awarded the 'COAS Flight Safety Trophy' for the year 2022-23 to '671 Army Aviation Squadron (R&O)' for maintaining the highest standards of flight safety & proficiency in establishing, managing & promoting a #Flightsafety culture," it said. PTI KND DIV DIV