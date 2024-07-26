Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link likely to be completed this year: Railway Minister

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to be completed this financial year, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Rajya Sabha.

In a written response to questions by BJP MP Ashok Chavan, the minister said 255 km of the 272-km rail link has been completed. Chavan had asked about the present status of USBRL, the total expenditure incurred on the construction so far, and the amount likely to be incurred in near future.

He also asked if the railways has conducted any trial run of electric engines on world's highest railway bridge built over Chenab river on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link. The Rajya Sabha MP also sought information on the timeline for the rail route to be operational.

“The work of the new line in Jammu & Kashmir is being undertaken under Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project. Out of the total 272 km of Udhampur Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project (USBRL), 255 km has already been completed,” Vaishnaw said.

He added, “Work has been taken up on the balance stretch of the Katra-Reasi section of 17 km length. Anticipated cost of the project is Rs 41,000 crore, against which, expenditure of Rs 38,931 crore has been incurred up to March 2024 on the project.” Saying the USBRL was perhaps the most difficult new railway line project undertaken in the country post-independence, Vaishnaw added that the terrain passes through the Himalayas, which are full of geological surprises.

According to the Railway Minister, this section predominantly involves tunnelling -- 97.42 km out of 111 km (87 per cent) of Katra-Banihal section is in tunnels and a tunnel, T-49, would be 12.77 km, which will be the longest railway tunnel in the country.

“Railways has made the world’s highest railway bridge over Chenab river in Reasi district of Jammu & Kashmir. The iconic Chenab Bridge is 1,315m long having an arch span of 467m and height of 359m above river bed,” Vaishnaw said.

He added, “Indian Railways’ first cable-stayed bridge has been constructed over Anji Khad. Its bridge deck is 331m above the river bed level and height of its Main pylon is 193m." The Railway Minister said that the trial runs with electric trains have been successfully conducted on the Chenab Bridge and a section from Reasi to Sangaldan (46 km) has also been commissioned.

"Chenab Bridge is situated between Bakkal and Dugga stations on the Reasi-Sangaldan section. The project is likely to be completed this financial year," Vaishnaw added.