Udhayanidhi flags off motorcycle rally to all 234 TN assembly constituencies ahead of DMK youth meet

Kanyakumari, Nov 15 (PTI) DMK leader and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated a statewide motorcycle rally in a public outreach programme ahead of the December 17 youth wing conference themed on 'Retrieving the State's Rights'.

The party's youth wing secretary flagged off the rally here, which is set to crisscross all 234 assembly constituencies in the state.

The 188 participants of the rally will reach out to lakhs of young people by traversing about 8,647 km, covering 504 campaign points in 13 days, Udhayanidhi said.

"The vehicle rally will forever remain in the pages of the party's history," Udhayanidhi said in a post on social media platform X.

"The grandsons of Periyar are starting from Kanyakumari Gandhi Mandapam against the grandsons of Godse," he remarked, seemingly referring to those who believe in Dravidian ideals as opposed to those following BJP-RSS tenets.

The DMK's rally has been launched on the date that Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse was hanged to death on November 15 (1949), Udhayanidhi added.

The participants will reach out to the people and inform them about the "significant" upcoming youth wing conference, he said. The second state conference of the DMK's youth wing is scheduled to be held in Salem on December 17 and is themed around 'Retrieving the State's Rights'.

On X, DMK leader and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the participants of the bike rally would reach out to the people and spread the word about Dravidian ideology and Chief Minister M K Stalin's achievements.

The motorcycle rally is scheduled to conclude on November 27 in Salem. PTI VGN ANE