Udhayanidhi made no sacrifices for his rise: AIADMK

Dharmapuri, Nov 23 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin did not make any sacrifices to rise to his present position, the main opposition AIADMK alleged on Saturday, hitting out at the ruling DMK for 'dyanastic politics.' Udhayanidhi Stalin symbolised 'family politics,' whereas BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai may be shunted out of his position at any time and actor Vijay has just launched his political party, AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy told reporters here.

He was answering a question related to young leaders in key parties vis-a-vis the AIADMK, which is led by 70-year old Edappadi K Palaniswami.

"Who is Udhayanidhi Stalin? it is family politics of grandfather, father and son; that young man did not come to that place by making sacrifices (for the sake of DMK or people)," Munusamy, one of the top AIADMK leaders said, flanked by former ministers, B Valarmathi and K Panidarajan.

"AIADMK is a democratic party. In the AIADMK, there is no family politics," he said, adding unlike the DMK, political heirs are not announced in his party.

Munusamy said that party founder M G Ramachandran did not name his successor and following his demise in 1987, J Jayalalithaa was elected. Similarly, she too did not announce a political heir and after her death in 2016, Edappadi Palaniswami was duly elected as party chief.

In the times to come, the next generation leader will emerge in the AIADMK at the right time. A person who slogs for the party with commitment, can rise to the top level, from whatever position she or he is in presently. "We are the proof," Munusamy said, pointing to himself and former ministers Valarmathi and Panidarajan. PTI VGN KH