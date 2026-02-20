Udhayanidhi presides over mass marriages to mark CM''s b''day

Chennai, Feb 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday presided over the marriages of 73 couples to mark the 73rd birthday of Chief Minister and his father M K Stalin.

The DMK Youth Wing Secretary observed that a significant majority of those wedded were self-chosen "love marriages".

"I asked one groom if it was a love marriage. He told me he had struggled for two and a half years to make it happen. It makes me immensely happy because mine was also a love marriage," he shared, drawing cheers from the audience.

But although love marriages require "great courage" and the ability to adapt to a partner’s heart, he noting that the joy visible at the venue was a testament to the success of such unions.

At the ceremony, organised by the DMK's Chennai East District unit at Kalaivanar Arangam, Udhayanidhi also distributed ceremonial gift items to the newlyweds and presented two-wheelers to 76 women party workers.

He also noted that under the current DMK regime, consecration ceremonies (Kudamuzhukku) have been performed for 5,000 temples -- a feat he claimed was unprecedented.

The Deputy CM highlighted that approximately Rs 9,000 crore worth of temple lands have been recovered from encroachments during this tenure.

Udhayanidhi also commended the distribution of two-wheelers to women party cadres, acknowledging their grassroots contribution to the DMK.

The event marks the commencement of month-long celebrations planned by the party to celebrate the Chief Minister's 73rd birthday. PTI JR JR SA