Udhayanidhi row: Assam CM calls Cong 'kingpin of conspiracy' against Hindu and Sanatan

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa hit out at Congress over the recent remarks by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin against Sanatan Dharma, calling them the "kingpin of the conspiracy" against Hindu and Sanatan.

Udhayanidhi Stalin had likened Sanatana Dharma to coronavirus, malaria and dengue and had said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

He referred to Sanatana a2 Dharma as 'Sanatanam' in his address in Tamil at a meet of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association in Chennai on Saturday.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of an event, Biswa hit out at the Congress over the recent remarks by Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, against Sanatan Dharm.

Biswa claimed that the Congress is working to create an environment against Hinduism.

"They are the kingpin of the conspiracy against Hinduism and Sanatan, and the people will punish them for this," he added.

He said, "Stalin's son's statement is a disgraceful statement, but who supported that statement? Priyank Kharge, the son of Mallikarjun Kharge, supported it himself. This is being done as a signal from the Congress".

"Today, the Congress is saying that these people have the freedom of speech. If I say that Muslims in the country should be finished, these people will say that this is Himanta Biswa's freedom of speech? Or if I say that Christianity should finish, will the Congress say that this is their freedom of speech? We should not entertain such thoughts; we should not talk about finishing Muslims or Christianity," he said. PTI UZM CK