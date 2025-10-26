Udhayanidhi Stalin credits former CM Karunanidhi for Tamil Nadu's medical legacy

Chennai, Oct 26 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday credited the former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi for making Tamil Nadu the "medical capital of India" through robust medical infrastructure.

Speaking at the launch of an awareness run on osteoporosis, organised by the Indian Medical Association's Kodambakkam branch, Udhayanidhi highlighted the healthcare initiatives implemented by Karunanidhi.

Osteoporosis is a bone disease characterised by decreased bone density and strength, leading to fragile, brittle bones that increase the risk of fractures, especially in the spine, hips and wrists.

"To ensure that the common people of Tamil Nadu do not lose their hard-earned wealth due to unexpected medical treatment costs, Kalaignar (as former CM Karunanidhi is fondly called) pioneered and implemented the Kalaignar Medical Insurance Scheme in India," he said.

He added that the scheme has now evolved into the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Medical Insurance Scheme, which has saved the lives of millions and protected families from financial ruin.

Udhayanidhi said the present government is carrying forward Kalaignar's legacy by introducing more schemes, including preventive healthcare initiatives.

He pointed to the DMK government's efforts in establishing "hundreds of sports complexes, gymnasiums, special swimming pools, and parks with exercise facilities in natural environments" over the last four years to raise awareness about physical fitness.

The event was attended by IMA Kodambakkam Branch President Dr S S K Sandeep and Secretary Dr Priya Kannan, among others. PTI JR SSK